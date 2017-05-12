Police block march of elderly Venezuelans

CARACAS, Venezuela — Thousands of elderly Venezuelans are joining protests against the socialist government in demonstrations called by the country's opposition coalition.

Lines of police officers have blocked the route of Friday's march in the capital. Some demonstrators are pushing against the officers' plastic shields, only to be forced back.

The protest billed as the "March of the Grandparents" comes on the heels of six weeks of demonstrations against the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro. The protesters are demanding new elections.