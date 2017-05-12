School bus driver pleads not guilty in 3rd-grader's death

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A 70-year-old school bus driver charged in the death of a 9-year-old Massachusetts girl who became trapped in the bus door has been arraigned.

Tendzin Parsons, of Hawley, has been released under conditions Friday after his lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to a negligent motor vehicle homicide charge.

Authorities say third-grader Summer Steele was getting off the bus near her Plainfield home in October when the bus doors closed. She became stuck and was dragged a short distance before the bus ran over her. Her father saw it happen.

State police said in their investigation that Parsons failed to ensure that everyone was clear of the door before driving away.

Parsons worked for a private bus company contracted by the school district.