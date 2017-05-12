School official resigns after cursing at teen protesters

PHILADELPHIA — An assistant principal at a suburban Philadelphia school has resigned after video circulated online showing him arguing with and cursing at teenage abortion protesters outside the school.

Zach Ruff, dean of student life and academics at Downingtown STEM Academy, had been on unpaid leave after the April confrontation. The school district said Thursday that it would like to put "this terribly unfortunate incident" in the past.

Video showed an escalating argument between Ruff and two protesters who were on a sidewalk near the school. When asked to leave, the protesters said they were on public property. Ruff can be heard using profanity in the video.