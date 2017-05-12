Small explosion near Rome post office damages car, no injury
A
A
Share via Email
ROME — Police in Rome say an explosion outside a post office appears to have been caused by a rudimentary explosive device placed between two parked cars.
The blast Friday morning during business hours in the parking area near a side entrance to the post office caused no injuries but damaged a vehicle.
The post office serves the residential Testaccio
Similar explosions in the past in Italian cities have been frequently blamed on anarchists.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.