Supporters of Maine monument want Trump, LePage to back off

BANGOR, Maine — Several former opponents of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are now asking President Donald Trump and Maine Gov. Paul LePage to let it be.

The group gathered Friday in Bangor to defend the 87,500-acre property managed by the National Park Service and to push back on a federal review ordered by Trump. They contend the federally managed land is already serving as a catalyst for economic growth.

The group included several opponents who now see the land in a positive light. Jon Ellis, who owns markets in two Maine communities, said the land designation has "brought new energy to our towns."