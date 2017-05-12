Syrian Kurdish forces to push on IS capital this summer

BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters say they expect to push on and capture the Islamic State group's de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria this summer, after receiving heavy weapons from the U.S. military.

The force — known as Syrian Democratic Forces — has been buoyed following this week's capture of the key town of Tabqa and the nearby dam, Syria's largest. The advance left no significant IS-held urban settlements between SDF lines and Raqqa.

An SDF commander, identified only as Abdelqader, declined to specify dates at a press conference on Friday, citing tactical reasons.