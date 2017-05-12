Thai king presides over annual royal rice plowing ceremony

BANGKOK — Thailand's king has presided over an annual royal ceremony that marks the start of the rice-planting season.

The ceremony was held Friday in Bangkok on a royal field in front of the Grand Palace.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (ma-ha 'WAH-chi-ra-long-gon 'BOH-din-ta-ra-teb-pa-ya-wah-rang-goon) sat with daughter at his side as two oxen plowed a furrow and an official scattered rice seeds in the oxen's wake.

According to Thai historical accounts, the Royal Plowing Ceremony dates back around 700 years.