The Latest: Accused Fresno gunman's mental state in question

10:20 a.m.

A black man charged in a racially motivated shooting rampage on the streets of Fresno made repeated outbursts in court as his mental stability remains under question.

Kori Ali Muhammad interrupted a Friday hearing, declaring that black people should be let go.

Police arrested Muhammad on April 18, moments after they say he randomly gunned down three white men. He's also charged with killing an unarmed motel security guard days earlier.

The 39-year-old is eligible for life in prison or a death sentence.

Before facing criminal charges, the judge wants to hear whether he is stable enough to defend himself in court.

Muhammad's defence attorney Richard Beshwate said he agrees that question needs to be settled.

A doctor's evaluation should be ready by Muhammad's next court date on June 1.

