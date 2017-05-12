The Latest: Arkansas flags lowered to honour slain deputy

DARDANELLE, Ark. — The Latest on deaths of a sheriff's deputy and two others in rural Arkansas (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Arkansas' governor has ordered the state flag to be flown at half-staff in memory of a sheriff's deputy who was killed along with two other people.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a proclamation Friday ordering the honour for Yell County Sheriff's deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart.

State Police say 42-year-old James Arthur Bowden was jailed Thursday afternoon for the killings after a five-hour standoff at a home in Dardanelle, a rural community about 65 miles (106 kilometres ) west of Little Rock.

Police say Mainhart was shot after he pulled over a vehicle believed to be linked to a disturbance call at a home where the two female victims were found dead in the yard.

___

6:45 a.m.

Authorities say an Arkansas man faces three counts of capital murder in the killing of three people, including a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

State Police said Friday that 42-year-old James Arthur Bowden was jailed Thursday afternoon after a five-hour standoff at a home in Dardanelle, a rural community about 65 miles (105 kilometres ) west of Little Rock.

Police initially gave a different age and middle name for Bowden, who is accused in the death of Yell County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Mainhart and two female victims whose names haven't been released.