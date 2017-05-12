The Latest: Former LA County sheriff gets 3 years in prison

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the sentencing of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has been ordered to turn himself in on July 25 to begin serving a three-year federal prison sentence for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses in the jails he ran.

Baca was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Percy Anderson, who said he would have imposed a five-year sentence except for Baca's diagnosis of early Alzheimer's disease and his years of public service.

The judge, however, took exception to a defence contention that Alzheimer's is a sentence of its own.

Anderson said that as awful as Alzheimer's disease is, it is not a criminal penalty.

The judge said Alzheimer's disease is not a "get out of jail card."

