The Latest: Off-duty sheriff's deputy killed in crash

TRACY, Calif. — The Latest on a freeway collision that killed an off-duty California sheriff's deputy (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Authorities say an off-duty California sheriff's deputy was killed Friday morning when a bus carrying Tesla employees crashed into his car east of San Francisco.

The deputy worked for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. His name and age were not released.

One bus passenger had minor injuries. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred when the deputy's Volkswagen was stopped on the highway and was rear-ended by the bus on the Altamont Pass in Tracy, about 75 miles (120 kilometres ) east of San Francisco.

The bus driver told CHP officers he didn't see the car because the sun was in his eyes.

10:20 a.m.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2q9FMZi)

