The Latest: Pence arrives in Montana to boost Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Vice-President Mike Pence's Montana visit (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence has arrived in Montana, where he will visit a coal mine on the Crow Indian Reservation before headlining an evening rally in support of Republican Greg Gianforte, who is seeking the state's only congressional seat.

The Billings Gazette reports the vice-president's plane — Air Force Two —touched down in Billings at about 1 p.m.

Pence was expected to be joined Friday by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose resignation from the U.S. House earlier this year to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet triggered the May 25 special election.

National Republicans have rallied behind Gianforte to keep the seat under the party's control, as they fend off Democrat and popular musician Rob Quist. Libertarian Mark Wicks is also seeking the post.

His office said the vice-president will ride on horseback as he tours the Westmoreland Coal Company's Absaloka Mine on the Crow Indian Reservation before meeting with tribal and business leaders.

He later headlines a 6 p.m. Gianforte rally at the MetraPark in Billings.

