The Latest: Pence arrives in Montana to boost Gianforte
HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on
1:15 p.m.
The Billings Gazette reports the
Pence was expected to be joined Friday by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose resignation from the U.S. House earlier this year to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet triggered the May 25 special election.
National Republicans have rallied behind Gianforte to keep the seat under the party's control, as they fend off Democrat and popular musician Rob Quist. Libertarian Mark Wicks is also seeking the post.
His office said the
He later headlines a 6 p.m. Gianforte rally at the MetraPark in Billings.
10:20 a.m.
His office said the
He later headlines a 6 p.m. Gianforte rally at the MetraPark in Billings.
