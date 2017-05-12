The Latest: Video showing bullying of 8-year-old is released

CINCINNATI — The Latest on an 8-year-old who was bullied at school and then killed himself (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

A blurry and choppy surveillance video recorded two days before an 8-year-old Ohio boy killed himself shows him trying to shake hands with another child who pushed against a wall and knocked him unconscious.

On Friday, the Cincinnati Public Schools released the video recorded Jan. 24 outside a school bathroom.

The video appears to confirm the description a homicide detective provided in an email to school officials and one given by Gabriel Taye's mother's attorneys. The bully hits one child, sending him to his hands and knees, then pushes Gabriel into a wall about a minute later. Gabriel lies on the floor for 7 1/2 minutes until an assistant principal arrives.

Some children appear to show concern for Gabriel while others poke him or nudge him with their feet.

___

10:10 a.m.

An Ohio coroner has reopened its investigation into an 8-year-old boy's suicide, and his school district is expected to release video showing a bully knocking him unconscious two days before he killed himself.

A Hamilton County coroner's office spokesman said Friday that new evidence has prompted the reopening of the case, but he wouldn't say what that evidence is.

A Cincinnati schools spokeswoman says the video might be released Friday.

School officials have been critical of a homicide detective's description of what happened in the surveillance video recorded Jan. 24.