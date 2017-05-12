Turkey detains opposition newspaper editor

ISTANBUL — An editor at a leading opposition newspaper in Turkey has been detained for questioning.

Oguz Guven, the editor of pro-secular Cumhuriyet newspaper's online edition, tweeted Friday "I'm being detained."

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said Guven was detained for a news article on the death of prosecutor Mustafa Alper in a traffic accident Wednesday. Details about the article in question have not been released.

Alper, chief prosecutor of Denizli province in southwest Turkey, filed the first indictment against the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen following last summer's coup attempt.

The Turkish government blames Gulen for orchestrating the coup, which he denies.