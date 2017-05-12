UK Labour leader accuses Theresa May of 'pandering' to Trump

LONDON — Britain's main opposition leader has accused Prime Minister Theresa May of pandering to an "erratic" U.S. administration, as defence and security take centre -stage in the U.K. election campaign.

May was the first world leader to visit Donald Trump after his inauguration, and has stressed the importance of the trans-Atlantic "special relationship."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says "waiting to see which way the wind blows in Washington isn't strong leadership. And pandering to an erratic administration will not deliver stability."

Corbyn, who opposed the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, said in a speech Friday at the Chatham House think-tank that he supports military action "as a last resort."