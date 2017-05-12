UN chief names Britain's Mark Lowcock as humanitarian chief
A
A
Share via Email
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed British humanitarian expert Mark Lowcock to be the next U.N. humanitarian chief.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Friday that Lowcock will replace Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Stephen O'Brien in September. He said O'Brien, who is also British, will stay until the end of August to complete several initiatives and reforms.
Lowcock is currently the top civil servant in the government's Department for International Development. He has worked in that department and its predecessor since 1985 and has held diverse jobs including postings in Malawi, Zimbabwe and Kenya and leadership posts at headquarters in London.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs mobilizes and
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chunk of only meteorite to ever hit a person fetches big price at auction
-
Not their lucky day: Pair charged in Halifax with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in winnings
-
Witness testifies at William Sandeson murder trial to seeing body slumped over chair, bleeding
-
Man, woman killed in separate accidents on Nova Scotia roads