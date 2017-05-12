UN judges refuse Mladic request for provisional release

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — United Nations judges have refused to grant former Bosnian Serb military chief Gen. Ratko Mladic provisional release on health grounds, saying they could not be sure he would return.

In a decision released Friday, judges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia who are trying Mladic for genocide and other offences during Bosnia's 1992-95 war rejected his motion seeking release so he could travel to Russia for medical treatment.

The three-judge panel said it was "not convinced that the accused will return to the seat of the tribunal if granted provisional release."