News / World

White House opens in-house movie theatre to public tours

WASHINGTON — The White House is opening its in-house movie theatre to public tours for the first time.

A statement from the White House on Friday said that at the direction of first lady Melania Trump, the self-guided tour of the East Wing will now include a stop in the movie theatre .

The East Terrace cloakroom was converted into a movie theatre In July 1942, during the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration.

During the Reagan administration, a major remodeling introduced 51 seats in the theatre .

The most recent refurbishment took place during the George W. Bush administration.

The White House visitors office oversees all public tours.

Requests must be submitted through local congressional offices.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular