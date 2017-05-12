White House opens in-house movie theatre to public tours

WASHINGTON — The White House is opening its in-house movie theatre to public tours for the first time.

A statement from the White House on Friday said that at the direction of first lady Melania Trump, the self-guided tour of the East Wing will now include a stop in the movie theatre .

The East Terrace cloakroom was converted into a movie theatre In July 1942, during the Franklin D. Roosevelt administration.

During the Reagan administration, a major remodeling introduced 51 seats in the theatre .

The most recent refurbishment took place during the George W. Bush administration.

The White House visitors office oversees all public tours.