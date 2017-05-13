Armed group kills UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic — The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says a Moroccan peacekeeper has been killed in an attack by Christian rebel forces in the southeastern city of Bangassou.

The mission says hundreds of assailants targeted the Muslim district of Tokoyo and the U.N. base early Saturday. It cannot yet determine a civilian death toll.

Many residents say they are locked in their homes as the anti-Balaka forces control the city. Others are fleeing to the Catholic mission and other locations, including across the river to Congo.

U.N. mission chief Parfait Onanga-Anyanga says reinforcements are coming to secure the city.

Five U.N. peacekeepers were killed in May 8 attacks in Bangassou.