Audi, Porsche recall SUVs for possible fuel-pump leaks

NEW YORK — Audi and Porsche are recalling a total of nearly 300,000 SUVs because they may develop cracks that cause fuel to leak, which raises the risk of fire.

Volkswagen Group of America's Audi recall covers 240,487 Q5 and Q7 vehicles, with model years ranging from 2013 to 2017. Dealers will replace fuel-pump flanges that have cracks and apply a protective film to those that do not.

Porsche's separate recall covers 51,497 vehicles, including certain 2015-17 Macan S and Macan Turbo vehicles and 2017 Macan, Macan Turbo with the Performance Package and Macan GTS vehicles. It will also replace any flanges that are cracked and apply a protective film to those that aren't.