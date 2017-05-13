Blast at illegal pipeline tap kills 4 in Mexico's Veracruz

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's state oil company says an explosion at an illegal fuel pipeline tap has killed four people in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Petroleos Mexicanos reports that four charred bodies were found at the scene of Saturday's blast. A statement says they were not Pemex employees and adds that "fuel theft represents a grave risk for people, communities and the environment."

The company says it turned off pressure in the duct, put out the fire and was working to close the tap.

Mexico's treasury secretary said Tuesday that fuel theft costs the country $780 million to $1 billion a year.