Egypt discovers new necropolis in Minya, first in area

MINYA, Egypt — Egypt's antiquities ministry says it has found a necropolis with at least 17 mummies near the southern city of Minya, the first such find in the area.

The discovery was made in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, a vast archaeological site on the edge of the western desert. The area hosts necropolises mainly for animals and birds.

Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters at the site Saturday that the necropolis dates back to the pharaonic Late Kingdom and Greco-Roman periods.

He said the find is still in a preliminary stage, and more mummies are expected to be discovered in the area.