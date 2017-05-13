Ellis Island medals go to Buzz Aldrin, Malala Yousafzai

NEW YORK — This year's Ellis Island Medals of Honor go to 90 Americans, from a former astronaut and a yogurt company founder to a television journalist.

An Ellis Island International Medal of Honor is also going to Malala Yousafzai (YOO'-sahf-zigh), the teenager who won the Nobel Peace Prize after being shot in her native Pakistan while fighting for a girl's right to an education.

National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations bestows the medals on Americans "who have distinguished themselves within their own ethnic groups." A ceremony is being held Saturday on the New York harbour island.