Funeral begins for Romanian tourist killed in London attack

CONSTANTA, Romania — A funeral service is underway for a Romanian tourist thrown into the Thames when an extremist plowed into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge.

Andreea Cristea, 31, was knocked into the river when Khalid Masood drove his rented SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22 and died two weeks later. Her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, suffered a broken foot. Masood rushed on to the grounds of Parliament, where he fatally stabbed a policeman before being shot to death by another officer.