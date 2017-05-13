Israeli police: Jordanian stabber shot dead in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM — Israeli police says a police officer has shot dead a Jordanian attacker who stabbed him in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says the attacker quickly pulled a knife and stabbed the officer Saturday, moderately wounding him. Samri said the officer responded by opening fire and killing his attacker, a 57-year-old man from Jordan.

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student, mainly in stabbing assaults. During that same time, Israeli forces have killed some 245 Palestinians. Israel has identified most of them as attackers.