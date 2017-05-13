Italy expels Tunisian with ties to Berlin attacker

The Interior Ministry said Saturday that the Tunisian was identified after the attacker, Anis Amri, was shot to death near Milan following the Berlin truck attack that killed 12.

The ministry says the man, whose name was not released, had supplied Amri, also Tunisian, with a cellphone after his 2015 arrival in Italy, and they remained in contact after Amri travelled to Germany. Officials said phone records indicated the Tunisian had contacts with extremists. He was detained in Turin on May 2 as he was trying to reach France.