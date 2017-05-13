Macron's parliamentary candidates gather in Paris

PARIS — Candidates running under the banner of France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron gathered Saturday in Paris for a training workshop ahead of crucial parliamentary elections in June.

His Republic on the Move movement announced an initial list of 428 candidates for the 577 seats of France's lower house of parliament.

Many are newcomers in politics. The average age of the candidates is 46, compared to 60 for the outgoing assembly. Half are women and half are men.

Only 24 are lawmakers running for reelection, all Socialists.