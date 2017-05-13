Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast take over several cities

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Witnesses say mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast have taken control of several cities as they demand higher pay.

Tensions began Friday when gunfire rang out in the second-largest city of Bouake and soldiers demonstrated in Abidjan's Plateau district before being dislodged by active army.

Residents of Bouake and northern Korhogo on Saturday said the entrances to their cities had been blocked.

Adama Soro, a resident of Daloa city, says mutinous soldiers took over there with heavy weapons after police fled.

Some of the soldiers involved were behind a mutiny in January. They have been seeking better living conditions.