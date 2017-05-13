New England confronts little-known, messy legacy of mining

BROOKSVILLE, Maine — The bill is due for cleaning up New England's little-known mining mess.

Cleanup at two mines in Maine and Vermont is set to cost taxpayers more than $80 million so far. Those mines, along with two others in Vermont, are on the Environmental Protection Agency's list of national priorities.

The Callahan mine in Brooksville, Maine, has a $500,000-a-year price tag for Mainers, and estimates of its remediation cost have ballooned from $23 million to $45 million.

Maine lawmakers are pointing to the Callahan mine to justify new, widely supported legislation that supporters say would make sure mining companies never again leave taxpayers on the hook.