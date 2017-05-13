News / World

New England confronts little-known, messy legacy of mining

In this Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 photo, a sign warns of contaminated land at the site of the Callahan Mine in Brockville, Maine. The former open pit mine, now a federal Superfund site, has caused elevated levels of toxic heavy metals in the Goose Pond estuary, according to a study. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BROOKSVILLE, Maine — The bill is due for cleaning up New England's little-known mining mess.

Cleanup at two mines in Maine and Vermont is set to cost taxpayers more than $80 million so far. Those mines, along with two others in Vermont, are on the Environmental Protection Agency's list of national priorities.

The Callahan mine in Brooksville, Maine, has a $500,000-a-year price tag for Mainers, and estimates of its remediation cost have ballooned from $23 million to $45 million.

Maine lawmakers are pointing to the Callahan mine to justify new, widely supported legislation that supporters say would make sure mining companies never again leave taxpayers on the hook.

Republican Sen. Tom Saviello says new regulations would be "more restrictive than anyone else in the nation," Saviello said.

