Official: North Korea open to US talks under 'conditions'
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — A top North Korean diplomat says Pyongyang would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set."
Choi Sun-hee, the top North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the U.S., spoke briefly to reporters in Beijing on Saturday en route to Pyongyang. She was
Choi did not elaborate on what the North's conditions are, but her comments raise the possibility of North Korea and the U.S. returning to negotiations for the first time since 2008, when six-nation talks over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program fell apart.
President Donald Trump opened the door this month to talks, saying he would be "