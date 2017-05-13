Official: North Korea open to US talks under 'conditions'

BEIJING — A top North Korean diplomat says Pyongyang would be willing to meet with the Trump administration for negotiations "if the conditions are set."

Choi Sun-hee, the top North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the U.S., spoke briefly to reporters in Beijing on Saturday en route to Pyongyang. She was travelling from Norway, where she led a delegation that held an informal meeting with U.S. experts.

Choi did not elaborate on what the North's conditions are, but her comments raise the possibility of North Korea and the U.S. returning to negotiations for the first time since 2008, when six-nation talks over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program fell apart.