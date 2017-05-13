Pope acknowledges 2,000-case backlog in sex abuse cases
Pope Francis says the Vatican has a 2,000-case backlog in processing clerical sex abuse cases and admits criticism of the slow pace is justified. But he says more staff are being added and the Vatican is "on the right path."
Francis was making his first comments about the criticism
Speaking to reporters while flying home Saturday from Portugal, Francis called Collins "a great woman" and said she was "a bit right" to complain about the slow pace in processing cases.