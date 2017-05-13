Pope nixes Medjugorje visions but says shrine has benefits

Pope Francis has effectively dismissed reports of continuing apparitions of the Virgin Mary at the Medjugorje shrine in Bosnia-Herzegovina, saying the visions "don't have much value" even if the shrine itself has helped Catholics find God.

Francis provided the first-ever details about the contentious process that has been underway for years to determine whether the Catholic Church should declare the Medjugorje visions authentic.

He was asked to comment Saturday while travelling home from the Catholic shrine at Fatima, Portugal, where he commemorated the anniversary of the visions of the Madonna reported by three shepherd children 100 years ago.