Remains of Vermont soldier killed in Korean War returned

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The remains of a 20-year-old soldier killed in the Korean War in 1951 have been returned to Vermont and are being laid to rest in a cemetery next to his family.

Army Cpl. George A. Perreault, of Burlington, was reported missing in action Feb. 13, 1951, following an attack on his unit by the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces in an area known as the Central Corridor in South Korea.

The remains are being buried Saturday in a Winooski cemetery with full military honours .

The Defence Department says 7,751 Americans remain unaccounted for following the Korean War.