Traffic accident in Turkey kills at least 20 local people
ISTANBUL — Turkish authorities say at least 20 people have died and 11 others are in critical condition after a tour bus tipped over.
The governor of Mugla province, Amir Cicek, said the bus tipped over at a road bend as it was
Cicek said the passengers were all Turkish.
The serpentine road, on the side of a cliff, has been closed off to traffic, causing massive congestion.
The governor says the cause of the accident is unclear, and will be under investigation.