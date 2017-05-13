UN agency announces 2 more suspected Ebola cases in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — The World Health Organization has identified two more suspected cases of the deadly Ebola virus a day after declaring an outbreak in Congo.

The U.N. agency said Saturday there are now 11 suspected cases, including three reported deaths, in Likati in Congo's northern Bas-Uele Province. WHO said one death has tested positive for an Ebola strain seen in the country before.

The U.N. agency says the first case occurred April 22 in a male some 870 miles (1,400 kilometres ) from the capital, Kinshasa.

WHO is working with the government to co-ordinate a response.