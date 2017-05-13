Venice Biennale awards German artists 2 Golden Lions

MILAN — Germany has swept the 57th Venice Biennale, winning top Golden Lion prizes for the best national pavilion and best artist in the main curated show.

The oldest contemporary art fair opened its six-month stint Saturday.

The jury called Anne Imhof's show at the German Pavilion "a powerful and disturbing installation that poses urgent questions of our time and pushes the spectator into an aware state of anxiety." Titled "Faust," the show includes painting, sculpture, installation and performance.