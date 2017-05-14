10,000 march against Moscow government's demolition plans
MOSCOW — More than 10,000 people have taken to the streets in Moscow to protest a controversial plan to tear down Soviet-era low-rise apartment blocks.
Protesters gathered on a central street on Sunday to rally against arguably Russia's largest redevelopment project to pull down entire
Muscovites on Sunday marched with flags of their
The five-story buildings to be demolished, known as "khrushchevki" after Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, were built in the 1950s and 1960s to tackle a housing crisis.