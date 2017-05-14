10,000 march against Moscow government's demolition plans

MOSCOW — More than 10,000 people have taken to the streets in Moscow to protest a controversial plan to tear down Soviet-era low-rise apartment blocks.

Protesters gathered on a central street on Sunday to rally against arguably Russia's largest redevelopment project to pull down entire neighbourhoods of Soviet-era prefabricated buildings. City Hall has insisted the buildings are too dilapidated and outdated while many residents and activists see the plans as a ruse to make way for high-rise ghettos in some of Moscow's leafiest neighbourhoods .

Muscovites on Sunday marched with flags of their neighbourhoods and chanted "Resign!" in reference to the Moscow mayor and the City Hall.