Evacuations of rebels from last Damascus stronghold begins

BEIRUT — State media and opposition activists say scores of rebels and their families have begun leaving a northeastern neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus toward rebel-held areas in northern Syria.

The evacuations from Qaboun come a day after government forces and their allies captured most of the area from insurgents.

State news agency SANA said hundreds of fighters boarded several buses Sunday and left toward the northwestern province of Idlib. It said those who decide to stay can benefit from a government amnesty and return to normal life.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 20 buses left Qaboun and others are expected to follow.