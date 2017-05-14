Why North Americans just don't get the appeal of Brigitte Macron

When it comes to the appeal of Brigitte Macron, the new first lady of France, North Americans just don’t get it.

That’s according to Thomas Gallezot, who organized president-elect Emmanuel Macron’s campaign in Ontario and Manitoba. (France, uniquely, divides the whole world up into ridings and elects MPs to represent expatriates).

Macron, 39, and his 64-year-old wife are subjects of great fascination in France, where the country’s youngest postwar leader was inaugurated Sunday amid much pomp and ceremony.

But the attention that has focused on the new first couple at home is not what one would expect, Gallezot said.

Over the course of the campaign, Brigitte Macron “shifted from a liability to an asset,” he said.

“She’s incredibly loveable, with incredible grace … in my mind it’s very similar to the Obama couple.”

Like Obama, Macron inspires respect and admiration even from people who disagree with him politically, Gallezot said — and that’s thanks to his wife.

The Macrons’ unabashed affection for one another makes people think, “This president is probably a good person, because he succeeded in building this couple,” he said.

It’s well known in political circles, he added, that Brigitte is easier to approach than Macron — her interpersonal skills are just better.

“She’s very confident in who she is, doesn’t need to prove anything, perhaps because she never had to struggle. She came from a rich family,” Gallezot said.

Brigitte Macron appears ready to become a first lady unlike France has ever had. Her involvement in the campaign as a “great political mind” in her own right is a “game changer” in France, Gallezot said, but what’s even more unusual in French political culture is the fact that she and Macron have no children together and never planned to do so.

“It’s a shocker for people, for him to not have children with this woman from the get-go,” he said.

What isn’t so shocking in France, Gallezot said, is the couple’s age difference. The couple first met when Macron was just 15 and Brigitte, then a married mother of three, was his drama coach.

It seems tawdry to North American sensibilities, but “it’s not such a big deal,” Gallezot said. “(In North America), the teacher is really an authority. It’s different in France, especially in a bourgeois town like theirs. I cannot count the number of French movies where the teacher has a love affair with a young student.”

That’s not to say Brigitte escaped misogynistic abuse from the media and the French public, Gallezot added, citing a cartoon in the far-left magazine Charlie Hebdo that pictured Macron with a very pregnant Brigitte and the caption, “He will make miracles!”

Susan Prentice, a sociology professor at the University of Manitoba, points out that the couple’s age difference is the same as that of Donald and Melania Trump.

“The interest in the age difference between Macron and Brigitte is pure evidence of an enduring double standard,” Prentice said in an email.

Despite this and other gossip and conspiracy theories — like one suggesting that he is gay and Brigitte is his cover, which Macron condemned for being the result of “rampant homophobia” — Gallezot believes Brigitte’s charisma played an important role in attracting voters to Macron’s party, En Marche, and ultimately swinging the election in his favour.

That was especially true in Canada, where French voters were already disposed to like Macron because of his pro-European, centrist views — a huge contrast with his far-right, anti-immigrant opponent Marine Le Pen, who was extremely alarming to the emigrant community living abroad.