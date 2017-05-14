Protesters spell out 'Resist!' at Trump golf course near LA

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. — Some 200 protesters gathered at President Donald Trump's golf course near Los Angeles and spread out in the grass to form the word "RESIST!"

A group calling itself "Indivisible San Pedro" organized the demonstration Saturday at a public park nestled within Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Peter Warren, a retired journalist, tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2r5wtug ) the group wanted to protest Trump's policies and urge the release of his tax returns.

He says it took 15 minutes to form the 30-foot-tall letters, after which they sang "God Bless America."

Warren says it would have been too hard to spell out "release your taxes" so they opted for "resist" instead.