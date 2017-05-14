The Latest: Exit polls: Merkel's party wins key German state
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — The Latest on the election Sunday in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (all times local):
6:05 p.m.
Exit polls indicate that Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have beaten their
North Rhine-Westphalia is a traditional stronghold of the
Exit polls for ARD and ZDF public television Sunday showed Merkel's Christian Democrats beating the Social Democrats by 34.5
Support for the pro-business Free Democrats was running at 12
___
9 a.m.
An election in Germany's most populous state is serving as a prelude to September's national vote. It could give conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel new momentum in her quest for a fourth term — or offer her
The pressure is on the Social Democrats, led by challenger Martin Schulz, in the election Sunday for the state legislature in North Rhine-Westphalia. It is Schulz's home territory, though he isn't on the ballot, and home to 17.9 million people, nearly a quarter of Germany's population.
The western state, which includes Cologne, Duesseldorf and the Ruhr industrial region, has been led by the Social Democrats for all but five years since 1966.
However, polls ahead of the vote — the last test at the ballot box before Germany's national election on Sept. 24 — now show the Social Democrats neck-and-neck with Merkel's Christian Democrats.
___
8 a.m.
A defeat for
Last weekend, they were beaten by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party in Schleswig-Holstein in Germany's far north.
Merkel's conservatives in North Rhine-Westphalia, led by challenger Armin Laschet, a liberal-minded deputy leader of the Christian Democrats, have little to lose in Sunday's vote after a dreadful showing five years ago.
They have sought to portray Kraft's state government as slack on security and also criticized its handling of education and infrastructure projects.
Kraft's coalition partners, the Greens, are polling badly and chances of their alliance keeping its majority look poor. The pro-business Free Democrats, eyeing a return to the national parliament in September after they were ejected in 2013, look set for a strong performance.