The Latest: France to inaugurate a new leader: Macron

PARIS — The Latest on the inauguration of French President Emmanuel Macron (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the Elysee presidential palace for his inauguration ceremony.

The 39-year-old Macron slowly marched alone, under a light rain, in the Elysee courtyard. He shook hands with his predecessor, Francois Hollande, at the front porch and the two men briefly posed for photographers.

Macron had been Hollande's top economy adviser at the Elysee from 2012 to 2014, then became his economy minister until last year, when he decided to quit the Socialist government and launch his independent presidential bid.

He is the first French president who doesn't originate from one of the country's two mainstream parties. His Republic on the Move movement hopes to reinvigorate French politics and win a majority of lawmakers in the June parliamentary election.

___

8 a.m.

France's new President Emmanuel Macron is formally taking power during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

His predecessor, Francois Hollande, is to welcome him in the courtyard Sunday in front of hundreds of journalists.

The two are meeting in the president's office before Hollande's departure, taking a last few minutes to discuss the most sensitive issues facing France, including the country's nuclear codes.

Macron takes charge of a nation that, when Britain leaves the European Union in 2019, will become the EU's only member with nuclear weapons and a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.