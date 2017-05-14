The Latest: Supreme Court's views on immigration get a test

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Supreme Court and immigration (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The Supreme Court's views on how to handle immigration are about to become more clear.

Decisions in a half-dozen cases dealing with immigration are expected over the next two months. They could offer some insight into how the justices might evaluate Trump administration actions on immigration, especially stepped up deportations.

The outcomes could indicate whether the justices are retreating from long-standing decisions that give the president and Congress great discretion in dealing with immigration.

Some of those cases could be decided as early as Monday. That's when the court is meeting to issue opinions in cases that were argued over the past six months.

The justices' opinions also might show what role may be played by the proposed ban on visits to the United States by residents of six majority Muslim countries and other controversial administration policies.

