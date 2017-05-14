UNSC to hold urgent consultations on NKorea missile test

The U.N. Security Council will hold urgent consultations on North Korea's latest ballistic missile test at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Uruguay holds the council presidency this month and its U.N. Mission said Sunday the closed consultations will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on ABC television's George Stephanopolous show Sunday that the U.S. has been working well with China, Pyongyang's closest ally, and she raised the possibility of new sanctions against North Korea including on oil imports.