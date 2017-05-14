Wildfire in Greece kills 1 west of Athens; blaze contained
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's fire department says that one person has died after a wildfire broke out west of Athens.
A body was found in a ravine outside the town of Agioi Theodoroi, 65
Fire officials say that the body has been burned so badly, it isn't immediately identifiable. They believe the victim is an elderly woman who had been declared missing by her family earlier Sunday.
The fire, which has been contained, burned through a forest area and severely damaged a house on the outskirts of the town.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Speeding motorcycle does wheelies in front of Halifax police cruiser in Lower Sackville
-
Police charge two Nova Scotians after three-day search where drone, excavator used in grow-op bust
-
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter