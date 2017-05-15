Activist resigns after congressman writes letter to employer

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who joined a group urging a Republican congressman to diverge from President Donald Trump's policies says she quit her job after the congressman referred to her in a fundraising letter to her employer.

Saily (SAY'-lee) Avelenda says a handwritten note on the letter to a board member of Lakeland Bank from Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen said a "ringleader" of the protest movement worked there.

Avelenda says she wasn't asked to resign but that the incident led to her resignation.

WNYC-FM in New York first reported the letter Monday.

Avelenda is part of "NJ 11th For Change." The group has criticized Frelinghuysen for not holding in-person town hall meetings in recent months.