Arkansas man pleads not guilty in deaths of deputy, 2 others
DARDANELLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people was ordered jailed without bond Monday after entering a not-guilty plea on three charges of capital murder.
James Arthur Bowden is accused in last week's killings of Yell County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 61-year-old Rita Miller and 17-year-old Ciera Miller. Family members have said the Millers were relatives of Bowden's girlfriend.
At a brief arraignment Monday, a judge issued a gag order that bars prosecutors,
According to an arrest affidavit, authorities accuse Bowden of shooting Mainhart during a traffic stop, then killing Rita Miller and Ciera Miller at a nearby home.