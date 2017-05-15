Arkansas man pleads not guilty in deaths of deputy, 2 others

DARDANELLE, Ark. — An Arkansas man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and two other people was ordered jailed without bond Monday after entering a not-guilty plea on three charges of capital murder.

James Arthur Bowden is accused in last week's killings of Yell County Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 61-year-old Rita Miller and 17-year-old Ciera Miller. Family members have said the Millers were relatives of Bowden's girlfriend.

At a brief arraignment Monday, a judge issued a gag order that bars prosecutors, defence attorneys and police from speaking publicly about the case. Bowden is next due in court in July.