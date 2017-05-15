Authorities identify 4 people killed in Indiana I-70 crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Authorities have identified four people who died after a semitrailer in western Indiana slammed into the back of a car and then hit a flatbed truck hauling steel bars.

Indiana State Police said Monday that the semitrailer driver was 38-year-old Jeffrey Kolkman of Jenison, Michigan.

They say the three people in the car who were killed were 48-year-old driver Brian Lee and his 23-year-old son, Aaron Lee, both of West Terre Haute, Indiana, and 45-year-old Stephanie Swaim of Brazil, Indiana.

Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos says all four victims died on impact.