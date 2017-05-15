Azerbaijan hits Armenian missile system in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry says it has destroyed an Armenian air defence missile system in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is officially part of Azerbaijan, but since a separatist war ended in 1994 it has been under the control of forces that claim to be local ethnic Armenians but that Azerbaijan claims include regular Armenian military. Efforts to negotiate a settlement have failed, and frequent clashes have continued.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said its forces on Monday destroyed an Osa air defence system along with its crew, adding that its deployment near the line of control was a "provocation" and a threat to Azerbaijani aircraft.