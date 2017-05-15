Baby boy found dead in apparently abandoned car in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation.

Toledo police say the child's body was found on Friday night in a vehicle that had been parked on the city's west side for some time. They were working to identify the boy, who was believed to be about 2 months old.

WTOL-TV reports a coroner conducted an autopsy but couldn't determine the cause of death because of decomposition. Authorities weren't sure how long the child was in the car.